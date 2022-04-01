Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Shares Down 2.7%

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 62,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 130,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enact (ACT)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Enact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.