Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.51 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.