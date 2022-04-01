Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 10,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Energizer by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

