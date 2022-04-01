EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESMT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of EngageSmart stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,857. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.