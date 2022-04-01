Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €19.30 ($21.21) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($18.11).

EPA ENGI opened at €11.93 ($13.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.72. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($16.66).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

