Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Upgraded at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.05. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE ETG traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,620. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$224.36 million and a P/E ratio of -22.80.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

About Entrée Resources (Get Rating)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.