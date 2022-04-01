Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

