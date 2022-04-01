ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,774,000 after buying an additional 2,665,643 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after buying an additional 877,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ePlus by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 693,850 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 574,780 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

