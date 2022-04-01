Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.13. The stock had a trading volume of 975,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,362. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $180.85 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

