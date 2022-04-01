Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,143,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Equinix by 117.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $741.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $706.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.