Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

Equinix stock opened at $741.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $706.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.72. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

