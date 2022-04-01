Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith Sells 35,440 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$377,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,384,431.55.

CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.16.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

