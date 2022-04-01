Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $84.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.07. 725,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,735. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.