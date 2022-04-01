Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.29.

NYSE EQR traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $92.02. 23,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,907. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

