Eric Pachapa Sells 4,941 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $242,257.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.