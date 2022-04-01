ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $5.57 on Friday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

