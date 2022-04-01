ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Up 43.6% in March

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 724,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.