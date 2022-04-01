Essex LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $49,357,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. 322,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $73.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.