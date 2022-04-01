Essex LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Essex LLC cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,479. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

