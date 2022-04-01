Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.09.

EL stock opened at $272.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.23.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

