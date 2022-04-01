Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

