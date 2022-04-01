Ether Zero Trading Down 4.9% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $80,179.12 and $1,633.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.41 or 0.07278926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00100284 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.