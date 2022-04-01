Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.78. 2,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

