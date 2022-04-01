Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,400 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 109,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,342. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

