Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 327,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 373,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 121,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 8,597,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,583. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

