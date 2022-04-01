Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,696. The company has a market capitalization of $812.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

