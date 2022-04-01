Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $806,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL traded up $6.54 on Friday, reaching $290.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,903. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.51.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

