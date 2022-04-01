Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,310 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.72 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

