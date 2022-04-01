Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

MLM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.06. The stock had a trading volume of 373,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,889. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

