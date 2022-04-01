Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Everi by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Everi by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Everi by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

