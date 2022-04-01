Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Up 4.2%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

