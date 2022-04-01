Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,728 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 7,354,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,965. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

