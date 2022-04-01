Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.21.

EXAS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,202. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

