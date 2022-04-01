Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,127.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,259.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,056.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,272.87. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

