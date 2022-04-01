Exane Derivatives Acquires 135 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hubbell by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.55. 249,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,325. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

