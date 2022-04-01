Exane Derivatives Grows Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,726 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

