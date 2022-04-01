Exane Derivatives Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 393.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Roblox were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Roblox stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.47. 198,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,836,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion and a PE ratio of -42.42. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

