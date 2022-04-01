Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after buying an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after buying an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

SEE traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. 925,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

