Exane Derivatives Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Booking were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Booking by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $19.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,367.83. 282,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,312.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2,358.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

