Exane Derivatives Sells 244 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Etsy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,139. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

