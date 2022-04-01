Exane Derivatives Sells 3,750 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR remained flat at $$53.11 on Friday. 989,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

