Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Executive Network Partnering stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
