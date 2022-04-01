Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.65 and last traded at $99.69. Approximately 9,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,379,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

