Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Expensify updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

EXFY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. Expensify has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Get Expensify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.