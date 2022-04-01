Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $16.99. Expensify shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 5,868 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXFY shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

