Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Experian alerts:

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Experian has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.