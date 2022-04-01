FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $453.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.10.

FDS stock opened at $434.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $304.07 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 783.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

