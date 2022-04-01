FairGame Price Tops $0.0034 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004351 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041640 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.