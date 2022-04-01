Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $26.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FTCH stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

