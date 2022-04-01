Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMEGF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmers Edge from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday.

OTC:FMEGF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Farmers Edge has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

